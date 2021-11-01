Addus HomeCare: Q3 Earnings Insights
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Addus HomeCare reported in-line EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.89, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $22,675,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 11.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Addus HomeCare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.73
|0.75
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.74
|0.82
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|216.83M
|209.39M
|197.78M
|189.03M
|Revenue Actual
|217.89M
|205.30M
|196.00M
|193.99M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings