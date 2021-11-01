Addus HomeCare: Q3 Earnings Insights

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Addus HomeCare reported in-line EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.89, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $22,675,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 11.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Addus HomeCare's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.73 0.75 0.65 EPS Actual 0.90 0.74 0.82 0.76 Revenue Estimate 216.83M 209.39M 197.78M 189.03M Revenue Actual 217.89M 205.30M 196.00M 193.99M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.