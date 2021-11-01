Recap: Essential Utilities Q3 Earnings
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Essential Utilities reported in-line EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.21, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $13,213,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Essential Utilities's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.66
|0.45
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.72
|0.46
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|373.36M
|656.92M
|558.30M
|346.57M
|Revenue Actual
|397.03M
|583.57M
|474.00M
|348.65M
