Recap: Essential Utilities Q3 Earnings

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Essential Utilities reported in-line EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.21, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $13,213,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Essential Utilities's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.66 0.45 0.23 EPS Actual 0.32 0.72 0.46 0.23 Revenue Estimate 373.36M 656.92M 558.30M 346.57M Revenue Actual 397.03M 583.57M 474.00M 348.65M

