Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Fabrinet's Earnings Outlook

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fabrinet will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.33

Fabrinet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 8.26%, which was followed by a 7.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fabrinet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.21 1.14 1.04 0.98
EPS Actual 1.31 1.21 1.10 1.05
Price Change % 7.78% -1.36% 3.7% 4.09%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Fabrinet were trading at $96.55 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

