Recap: US Silica Holdings Q3 Earnings

US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Silica Holdings missed their estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $90,826,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Silica Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.28 -0.35 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.28 -0.26 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 269.20M 219.60M 189.73M 175.18M Revenue Actual 317.30M 234.42M 227.28M 176.47M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.