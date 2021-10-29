Recap: US Silica Holdings Q3 Earnings
US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
US Silica Holdings missed their estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $90,826,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at US Silica Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.28
|-0.35
|-0.35
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.28
|-0.26
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|269.20M
|219.60M
|189.73M
|175.18M
|Revenue Actual
|317.30M
|234.42M
|227.28M
|176.47M
