 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: US Silica Holdings Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:
Recap: US Silica Holdings Q3 Earnings

 

US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Silica Holdings missed their estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $90,826,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Silica Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.28 -0.35 -0.35
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.28 -0.26 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 269.20M 219.60M 189.73M 175.18M
Revenue Actual 317.30M 234.42M 227.28M 176.47M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (SLCA)

Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2021
Earnings Preview For US Silica Holdings
Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Reflects Problems with Supply Chain
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com