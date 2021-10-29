Recap: Immunogen Q3 Earnings
Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Immunogen reported in-line EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.18.
Revenue was up $8,979,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Immunogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.19
|-0.08
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.17
|0.16
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|18.92M
|17.73M
|40.83M
|15.36M
|Revenue Actual
|16.95M
|15.71M
|85.80M
|18.19M
