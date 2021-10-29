Recap: Immunogen Q3 Earnings

Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Immunogen reported in-line EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $8,979,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Immunogen's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.19 -0.08 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.17 0.16 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 18.92M 17.73M 40.83M 15.36M Revenue Actual 16.95M 15.71M 85.80M 18.19M

