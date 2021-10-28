Dril-Quip: Q3 Earnings Insights

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dril-Quip missed their estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8,298,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.43, which was followed by a 4.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dril-Quip's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.05 0.03 EPS Actual -0.53 -0.47 -0.12 0.44 Revenue Estimate 83.97M 87.21M 88.29M 87.82M Revenue Actual 80.80M 81.24M 87.23M 91.30M

