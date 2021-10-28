Dril-Quip: Q3 Earnings Insights
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dril-Quip missed their estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8,298,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.43, which was followed by a 4.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dril-Quip's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.05
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.53
|-0.47
|-0.12
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|83.97M
|87.21M
|88.29M
|87.82M
|Revenue Actual
|80.80M
|81.24M
|87.23M
|91.30M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings