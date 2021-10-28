CareDx: Q3 Earnings Insights

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CareDx beat their estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $22,189,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 3.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CareDx's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual 0.11 0.14 0.08 0.1 Revenue Estimate 67.55M 61.05M 55.51M 53.01M Revenue Actual 74.19M 67.40M 58.64M 53.40M

