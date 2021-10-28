CareDx: Q3 Earnings Insights
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CareDx beat their estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $22,189,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 3.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CareDx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.14
|0.08
|0.1
|Revenue Estimate
|67.55M
|61.05M
|55.51M
|53.01M
|Revenue Actual
|74.19M
|67.40M
|58.64M
|53.40M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings