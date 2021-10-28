 Skip to main content

Starbucks: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
Starbucks: Q4 Earnings Insights

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Starbucks beat their estimated earnings by 1.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.99, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,944,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 2.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Starbucks's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.77 0.53 0.55 0.31
EPS Actual 1.01 0.62 0.61 0.51
Revenue Estimate 7.24B 6.82B 6.93B 6.04B
Revenue Actual 7.50B 6.67B 6.75B 6.20B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

