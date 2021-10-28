Starbucks: Q4 Earnings Insights
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Starbucks beat their estimated earnings by 1.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.99, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,944,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 2.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Starbucks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.53
|0.55
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|0.62
|0.61
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|7.24B
|6.82B
|6.93B
|6.04B
|Revenue Actual
|7.50B
|6.67B
|6.75B
|6.20B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings