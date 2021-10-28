Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q3 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular missed their estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.32, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,952,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LeMaitre Vascular's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.27 0.29 0.19 EPS Actual 0.40 0.28 0.34 0.37 Revenue Estimate 37.97M 35.20M 35.58M 31.62M Revenue Actual 40.67M 35.88M 37.55M 36.42M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.3 and $0.35 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a 8.33% in quarter-over-quarter growth for LeMaitre Vascular, a bullish signal to many investors.

