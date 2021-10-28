 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:44pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q3 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular missed their estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.32, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,952,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LeMaitre Vascular's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.27 0.29 0.19
EPS Actual 0.40 0.28 0.34 0.37
Revenue Estimate 37.97M 35.20M 35.58M 31.62M
Revenue Actual 40.67M 35.88M 37.55M 36.42M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.3 and $0.35 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a 8.33% in quarter-over-quarter growth for LeMaitre Vascular, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (LMAT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Beat-And-Raise Quarter, Pfizer-BioNTech Snag Orders For Additional Vaccine Doses, HCW Cleared For Phase 1 Study Of Pancreatic Cancer Drug
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 24-30): Eyenovia, ANI Pharma, Clearside Medical FDA Decisions, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, IPOs And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings