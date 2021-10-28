Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q3 Earnings
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LeMaitre Vascular missed their estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.32, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,952,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LeMaitre Vascular's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.27
|0.29
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.28
|0.34
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|37.97M
|35.20M
|35.58M
|31.62M
|Revenue Actual
|40.67M
|35.88M
|37.55M
|36.42M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
LeMaitre Vascular management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.3 and $0.35 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a 8.33% in quarter-over-quarter growth for LeMaitre Vascular, a bullish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings