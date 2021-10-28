 Skip to main content

SeaSpine Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SeaSpine Holdings missed their estimated earnings by 54.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.31, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,236,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 20.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SeaSpine Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.33 -0.26 -0.31
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.46 -0.37 -0.24
Revenue Estimate 45.88M 40.23M 46.95M 41.96M
Revenue Actual 47.46M 41.95M 46.44M 43.21M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

