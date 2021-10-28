SeaSpine Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SeaSpine Holdings missed their estimated earnings by 54.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.31, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,236,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 20.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SeaSpine Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.32
|-0.33
|-0.26
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.46
|-0.37
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|45.88M
|40.23M
|46.95M
|41.96M
|Revenue Actual
|47.46M
|41.95M
|46.44M
|43.21M
