Earnings Outlook For Immunogen
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Immunogen will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.18

Immunogen bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -16.67%

Here's a look at Immunogen's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.19 -0.08 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.15 -0.17 0.16 -0.13
Price Change % -0.71% 5.53% 30.32% 0.5%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Immunogen were trading at $5.8 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

