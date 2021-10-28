Earnings Preview: Church & Dwight Co

Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Church & Dwight Co will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.71

Church & Dwight Co bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 8.57%.

Here's a look at Church & Dwight Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.81 0.52 0.67 EPS Actual 0.76 0.83 0.53 0.70 Price Change % -0.38% -0.28% -2.85% 1.53%

Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight Co were trading at $84.08 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

