Cullen/Frost Bankers: Q3 Earnings Insights
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cullen/Frost Bankers beat their estimated earnings by 8.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.52, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $11,868,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cullen/Frost Bankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.56
|1.43
|1.28
|1.2
|EPS Actual
|1.80
|1.77
|1.38
|1.5
|Revenue Estimate
|353.03M
|355.41M
|349.33M
|355.22M
|Revenue Actual
|371.24M
|357.19M
|357.06M
|350.64M
