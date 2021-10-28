Cullen/Frost Bankers: Q3 Earnings Insights

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers beat their estimated earnings by 8.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.52, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $11,868,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cullen/Frost Bankers's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.56 1.43 1.28 1.2 EPS Actual 1.80 1.77 1.38 1.5 Revenue Estimate 353.03M 355.41M 349.33M 355.22M Revenue Actual 371.24M 357.19M 357.06M 350.64M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.