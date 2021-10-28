Peapack Gladstone Finl: Q3 Earnings Insights
Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Peapack Gladstone Finl beat their estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.72, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $630,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Peapack Gladstone Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.53
|0.44
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.67
|0.47
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|49.30M
|46.69M
|44.72M
|50.97M
|Revenue Actual
|51.52M
|49.61M
|46.14M
|52.36M
