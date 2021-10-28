Peapack Gladstone Finl: Q3 Earnings Insights

Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Peapack Gladstone Finl beat their estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.72, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $630,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Peapack Gladstone Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.53 0.44 0.64 EPS Actual 0.74 0.67 0.47 0.71 Revenue Estimate 49.30M 46.69M 44.72M 50.97M Revenue Actual 51.52M 49.61M 46.14M 52.36M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.