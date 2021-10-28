MiX Telematics: Q2 Earnings Insights

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MiX Telematics missed their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,126,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MiX Telematics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08 0.03 0.02 EPS Actual 0.13 0.15 0.15 0.14 Revenue Estimate 33.05M 30.07M 26.32M 26.00M Revenue Actual 34.90M 34.34M 34.10M 30.95M

