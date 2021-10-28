MiX Telematics: Q2 Earnings Insights
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MiX Telematics missed their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,126,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MiX Telematics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.08
|0.03
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.15
|0.15
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|33.05M
|30.07M
|26.32M
|26.00M
|Revenue Actual
|34.90M
|34.34M
|34.10M
|30.95M
