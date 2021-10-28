 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MiX Telematics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:
MiX Telematics: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MiX Telematics missed their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,126,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MiX Telematics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08 0.03 0.02
EPS Actual 0.13 0.15 0.15 0.14
Revenue Estimate 33.05M 30.07M 26.32M 26.00M
Revenue Actual 34.90M 34.34M 34.10M 30.95M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (MIXT)

MiX Telematics Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Margins Contract, Dodges Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
MiX Telematics, Ford Pro Intelligence Bond To Optimize Road Safety, Efficiency
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com