Recap: KBR Q3 Earnings
KBR (NYSE:KBR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KBR beat their estimated earnings by 12.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.57, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $464,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KBR's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.48
|0.48
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.48
|0.51
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|1.47B
|1.46B
|1.51B
|1.40B
|Revenue Actual
|1.54B
|1.46B
|1.47B
|1.38B
