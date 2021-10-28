Xcel Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xcel Energy missed their estimated earnings by 4.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.18, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $285,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xcel Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.61
|0.54
|1.09
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.67
|0.54
|1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|2.69B
|2.90B
|3.08B
|3.39B
|Revenue Actual
|3.07B
|3.54B
|2.95B
|3.18B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News