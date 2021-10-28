Recap: Stanley Black & Decker Q3 Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker beat their estimated earnings by 12.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.77 versus an estimate of $2.47, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $413,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 3.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stanley Black & Decker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.87
|2.55
|2.97
|2.68
|EPS Actual
|3.08
|3.13
|3.29
|2.89
|Revenue Estimate
|4.21B
|3.96B
|4.10B
|3.99B
|Revenue Actual
|4.30B
|4.20B
|4.41B
|3.85B
