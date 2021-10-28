 Skip to main content

Recap: Stanley Black & Decker Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker beat their estimated earnings by 12.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.77 versus an estimate of $2.47, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $413,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 3.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stanley Black & Decker's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.87 2.55 2.97 2.68
EPS Actual 3.08 3.13 3.29 2.89
Revenue Estimate 4.21B 3.96B 4.10B 3.99B
Revenue Actual 4.30B 4.20B 4.41B 3.85B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

