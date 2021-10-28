Willis Towers Watson: Q3 Earnings Insights
Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Willis Towers Watson beat their estimated earnings by 24.46%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.39, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $36,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66, which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Willis Towers Watson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2
|3.28
|5.03
|1.32
|EPS Actual
|2.66
|3.64
|5.23
|1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|2.21B
|2.50B
|2.72B
|1.99B
|Revenue Actual
|2.29B
|2.59B
|2.76B
|2.01B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News