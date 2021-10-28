 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MiX Telematics Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Margins Contract, Dodges Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:
MiX Telematics Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Margins Contract, Dodges Outlook
  • MiX Telematics Ltd (NYSE: MIXTreported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16.6% year-on-year to $36.1 million, beating the consensus of $34.99 million.
  • Revenues from Subscription rose 11.8% Y/Y to $30.9 million, Hardware and other increased 56.1% Y/Y to $5.2 million.
  • The gross margin contracted 300 bps to 63.7% due to the increase in Hardware and other revenues, which carry lower margins than subscription revenue. 
  • The operating margin contracted by 450 bps to 10.3%.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.10 missed the consensus of $0.12.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 680 bps to 21.9%.
  • MiX Telematics generated $5.9 million in operating cash flow and held $39.8 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: MiX Telematics suspended its practice of issuing financial guidance, citing uncertainty surrounding the level of business disruption due to the spread of COVID-19.
  • Price Action: MIXT shares closed lower by 0.69% at $12.86 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MIXT)

Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
MiX Telematics, Ford Pro Intelligence Bond To Optimize Road Safety, Efficiency
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com