Pilgrims Pride: Q3 Earnings Insights
Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 08:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pilgrims Pride missed their estimated earnings by 8.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.73, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $753,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pilgrims Pride's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.35
|0.33
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.41
|0.25
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|3.22B
|3.26B
|3.12B
|3.01B
|Revenue Actual
|3.64B
|3.27B
|3.12B
|3.08B
