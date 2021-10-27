Xilinx: Q2 Earnings Insights
Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:20 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xilinx beat their estimated earnings by 21.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.87, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $169,235,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 6.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xilinx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.71
|0.68
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.82
|0.78
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|856.69M
|817.81M
|775.66M
|755.13M
|Revenue Actual
|878.61M
|850.99M
|803.40M
|766.53M
