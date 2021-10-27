 Skip to main content

KLA: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:03pm   Comments
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KLA beat their estimated earnings by 2.65%, reporting an EPS of $4.64 versus an estimate of $4.52, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $545,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 8.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KLA's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.99 3.60 3.19 2.77
EPS Actual 4.43 3.85 3.24 3.03
Revenue Estimate 1.87B 1.75B 1.60B 1.49B
Revenue Actual 1.93B 1.80B 1.65B 1.54B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

