KLA: Q1 Earnings Insights
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KLA beat their estimated earnings by 2.65%, reporting an EPS of $4.64 versus an estimate of $4.52, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $545,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 8.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KLA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.99
|3.60
|3.19
|2.77
|EPS Actual
|4.43
|3.85
|3.24
|3.03
|Revenue Estimate
|1.87B
|1.75B
|1.60B
|1.49B
|Revenue Actual
|1.93B
|1.80B
|1.65B
|1.54B
