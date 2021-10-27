 Skip to main content

Invacare: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:03pm   Comments
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Invacare beat their estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12,294,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.05, which was followed by a 14.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Invacare's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.33 -0.2 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.28 -0.36 -0.1 -0.10
Revenue Estimate 214.60M 203.67M 215.58M 202.35M
Revenue Actual 225.86M 196.20M 224.04M 211.91M

