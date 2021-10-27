Invacare: Q3 Earnings Insights
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Invacare beat their estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $12,294,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.05, which was followed by a 14.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Invacare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.33
|-0.2
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|-0.28
|-0.36
|-0.1
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|214.60M
|203.67M
|215.58M
|202.35M
|Revenue Actual
|225.86M
|196.20M
|224.04M
|211.91M
