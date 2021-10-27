Recap: Brightcove Q3 Earnings

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brightcove beat their estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,079,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 14.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brightcove's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.10 0.06 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.11 0.15 0.14 0.11 Revenue Estimate 50.14M 53.46M 49.79M 46.30M Revenue Actual 51.47M 54.82M 53.69M 49.08M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Brightcove management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.01 and $0.03 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -60.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Brightcove, a bearish signal to many investors.

