Recap: Brightcove Q3 Earnings
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brightcove beat their estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,079,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 14.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brightcove's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.10
|0.06
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.15
|0.14
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|50.14M
|53.46M
|49.79M
|46.30M
|Revenue Actual
|51.47M
|54.82M
|53.69M
|49.08M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Brightcove management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.01 and $0.03 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -60.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Brightcove, a bearish signal to many investors.
