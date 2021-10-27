 Skip to main content

Allison Transmission: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:06pm   Comments
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allison Transmission missed their estimated earnings by 1.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.9, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $35,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allison Transmission's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.93 0.95 0.71 0.54
EPS Actual 1.01 1.07 0.53 0.68
Revenue Estimate 590.81M 581.63M 521.36M 473.32M
Revenue Actual 603.00M 588.00M 535.00M 532.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

