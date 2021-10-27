Allison Transmission: Q3 Earnings Insights
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Allison Transmission missed their estimated earnings by 1.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.9, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $35,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allison Transmission's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|0.95
|0.71
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|1.07
|0.53
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|590.81M
|581.63M
|521.36M
|473.32M
|Revenue Actual
|603.00M
|588.00M
|535.00M
|532.00M
