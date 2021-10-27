 Skip to main content

Recap: Encompass Health Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:09pm   Comments
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Encompass Health missed their estimated earnings by 2.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.06, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $111,100,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Encompass Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.98 0.82 0.85 0.75
EPS Actual 1.17 1.05 0.93 0.78
Revenue Estimate 1.26B 1.23B 1.21B 1.18B
Revenue Actual 1.29B 1.23B 1.21B 1.17B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

