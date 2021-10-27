Recap: Encompass Health Q3 Earnings
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Encompass Health missed their estimated earnings by 2.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.06, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $111,100,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Encompass Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|0.82
|0.85
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.05
|0.93
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|1.26B
|1.23B
|1.21B
|1.18B
|Revenue Actual
|1.29B
|1.23B
|1.21B
|1.17B
