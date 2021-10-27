Recap: Hanover Insurance Gr Q3 Earnings
Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hanover Insurance Gr missed their estimated earnings by 7.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.92, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $106,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47, which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hanover Insurance Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.38
|1.04
|2.33
|2.11
|EPS Actual
|2.85
|1.66
|3.02
|2.46
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|1.17B
|1.12B
|1.26B
|Revenue Actual
|1.21B
|1.20B
|1.11B
|1.27B
