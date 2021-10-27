Recap: Yum China Holdings Q3 Earnings
Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Yum China Holdings missed their estimated earnings by 29.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.31, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $202,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 0.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Yum China Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.48
|0.26
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.54
|0.35
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|2.45B
|2.39B
|2.19B
|2.30B
|Revenue Actual
|2.45B
|2.56B
|2.26B
|2.35B
