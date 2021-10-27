Carriage Servs: Q3 Earnings Insights
Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Carriage Servs beat their estimated earnings by 36.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $10,648,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carriage Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.57
|0.48
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.81
|0.57
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|81.29M
|83.25M
|81.22M
|74.80M
|Revenue Actual
|88.28M
|96.64M
|90.09M
|84.39M
