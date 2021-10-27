Carriage Servs: Q3 Earnings Insights

Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carriage Servs beat their estimated earnings by 36.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $10,648,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carriage Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.57 0.48 0.34 EPS Actual 0.64 0.81 0.57 0.51 Revenue Estimate 81.29M 83.25M 81.22M 74.80M Revenue Actual 88.28M 96.64M 90.09M 84.39M

