Recap: Zovio Q3 Earnings

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zovio missed their estimated earnings by 71.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $39,940,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zovio's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.01 -0.06 0.02 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.10 0.03 0.09 Revenue Estimate 67.50M 76.10M 97.50M 103.00M Revenue Actual 69.19M 76.86M 93.14M 102.17M

