Recap: LendingClub Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:11pm   Comments
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:06 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LendingClub beat their estimated earnings by 766.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $171,453,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52, which was followed by a 47.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LendingClub's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.43 -0.76 -0.25 -0.45
EPS Actual 0.09 -0.49 -0.24 -0.25
Revenue Estimate 134.55M 87.28M 77.72M 56.91M
Revenue Actual 204.38M 105.84M 75.91M 74.71M

