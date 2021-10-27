Recap: LendingClub Q3 Earnings
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:06 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LendingClub beat their estimated earnings by 766.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.03, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $171,453,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52, which was followed by a 47.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LendingClub's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.43
|-0.76
|-0.25
|-0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|-0.49
|-0.24
|-0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|134.55M
|87.28M
|77.72M
|56.91M
|Revenue Actual
|204.38M
|105.84M
|75.91M
|74.71M
