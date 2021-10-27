Recap: John Bean Technologies Q3 Earnings
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
John Bean Technologies missed their estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.18, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $58,200,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 1.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at John Bean Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1
|0.78
|0.89
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|0.90
|1.02
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|452.96M
|418.71M
|426.26M
|388.77M
|Revenue Actual
|475.50M
|417.80M
|439.40M
|419.20M
