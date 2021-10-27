 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: John Bean Technologies Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:11pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: John Bean Technologies Q3 Earnings

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

John Bean Technologies missed their estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $58,200,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 1.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John Bean Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1 0.78 0.89 0.71
EPS Actual 1.19 0.90 1.02 0.83
Revenue Estimate 452.96M 418.71M 426.26M 388.77M
Revenue Actual 475.50M 417.80M 439.40M 419.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (JBT)

Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2021
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings