Recap: John Bean Technologies Q3 Earnings

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

John Bean Technologies missed their estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $58,200,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 1.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John Bean Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1 0.78 0.89 0.71 EPS Actual 1.19 0.90 1.02 0.83 Revenue Estimate 452.96M 418.71M 426.26M 388.77M Revenue Actual 475.50M 417.80M 439.40M 419.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.