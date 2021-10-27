Recap: Origin Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Origin Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 16.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $0.98, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $204,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Origin Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|0.91
|0.70
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.08
|0.75
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|69.81M
|69.40M
|66.49M
|66.16M
|Revenue Actual
|66.73M
|72.37M
|67.20M
|68.67M
