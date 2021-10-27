 Skip to main content

Preview: Bio-Rad Laboratories's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 11:54am   Comments
Preview: Bio-Rad Laboratories's Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.44

Bio-Rad Laboratories bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 33.08%, which was followed by a 4.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bio-Rad Laboratories's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.66 3 3.29 1.8
EPS Actual 3.54 5.21 4.01 3
Price Change % 4.58% -1.65% 2.88% 3.24%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories were trading at $773.15 as of October 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

