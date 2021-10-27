 Skip to main content

Seattle Genetics's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Seattle Genetics's Earnings Outlook

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Seattle Genetics will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.57

Seattle Genetics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -21.67%, which was followed by a 4.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seattle Genetics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.60 -0.61 0.86 0.5
EPS Actual -0.47 -0.67 0.90 3.5
Price Change % 4.38% 3.25% -3.59% -13.28%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Seattle Genetics were trading at $177.7 as of October 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

