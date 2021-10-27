 Skip to main content

Newmont Goldcorp's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Newmont Goldcorp will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.75

Newmont Goldcorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 9.21%, which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Newmont Goldcorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.76 0.79 0.95 0.84
EPS Actual 0.83 0.74 1.06 0.86
Price Change % -0.17% 0.16% -1.2% 4.14%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp were trading at $57.7 as of October 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

