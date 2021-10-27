Automatic Data Processing: Q1 Earnings Insights
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Automatic Data Processing beat their estimated earnings by 10.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.49, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $361,300,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Automatic Data Processing's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.14
|1.82
|1.29
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|1.20
|1.89
|1.52
|1.41
|Revenue Estimate
|3.68B
|4.08B
|3.57B
|3.28B
|Revenue Actual
|3.74B
|4.10B
|3.70B
|3.47B
