Automatic Data Processing: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Automatic Data Processing: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Automatic Data Processing beat their estimated earnings by 10.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.49, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $361,300,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Automatic Data Processing's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.14 1.82 1.29 0.98
EPS Actual 1.20 1.89 1.52 1.41
Revenue Estimate 3.68B 4.08B 3.57B 3.28B
Revenue Actual 3.74B 4.10B 3.70B 3.47B

