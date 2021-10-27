Recap: Six Flags Entertainment Q3 Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment beat their estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.55, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $511,957,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.88, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Six Flags Entertainment's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 -1.28 -0.89 -1 EPS Actual 0.81 -1.12 -1 -1.37 Revenue Estimate 330.82M 48.03M 86.59M 142.73M Revenue Actual 459.79M 82.02M 108.60M 126.33M

