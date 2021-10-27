Recap: Six Flags Entertainment Q3 Earnings
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Six Flags Entertainment beat their estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.55, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $511,957,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.88, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Six Flags Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-1.28
|-0.89
|-1
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|-1.12
|-1
|-1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|330.82M
|48.03M
|86.59M
|142.73M
|Revenue Actual
|459.79M
|82.02M
|108.60M
|126.33M
