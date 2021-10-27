 Skip to main content

GasLog Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 7:26am   Comments
GasLog Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GasLog Partners beat their estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.24, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7,722,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GasLog Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.3 0.28 0.15
EPS Actual 0.10 0.5 0.38 0.11
Revenue Estimate 75.08M 79.82M 80.89M 75.08M
Revenue Actual 70.35M 87.09M 85.05M 72.81M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

