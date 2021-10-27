GasLog Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GasLog Partners beat their estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.24, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7,722,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GasLog Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.3
|0.28
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.5
|0.38
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|75.08M
|79.82M
|80.89M
|75.08M
|Revenue Actual
|70.35M
|87.09M
|85.05M
|72.81M
