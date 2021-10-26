 Skip to main content

Twitter: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Twitter missed their estimated earnings by 460.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $347,767,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 3.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Twitter's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.14 0.31 0.06
EPS Actual 0.20 0.16 0.38 0.19
Revenue Estimate 1.06B 1.03B 1.19B 777.15M
Revenue Actual 1.19B 1.04B 1.29B 936.23M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

