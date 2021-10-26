Twitter: Q3 Earnings Insights
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Twitter missed their estimated earnings by 460.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $347,767,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 3.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Twitter's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.14
|0.31
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.16
|0.38
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|1.06B
|1.03B
|1.19B
|777.15M
|Revenue Actual
|1.19B
|1.04B
|1.29B
|936.23M
