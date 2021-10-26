 Skip to main content

Recap: Hawaiian Holdings Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:49pm   Comments
Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hawaiian Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 28.57%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $432,866,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 0.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hawaiian Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -1.95 -3.72 -3.53 -3.48
EPS Actual -1.44 -3.85 -3.71 -3.76
Revenue Estimate 386.24M 194.56M 149.45M 97.16M
Revenue Actual 410.78M 182.22M 149.68M 75.98M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

