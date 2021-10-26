Recap: Hawaiian Holdings Q3 Earnings
Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hawaiian Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 28.57%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $432,866,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 0.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hawaiian Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.95
|-3.72
|-3.53
|-3.48
|EPS Actual
|-1.44
|-3.85
|-3.71
|-3.76
|Revenue Estimate
|386.24M
|194.56M
|149.45M
|97.16M
|Revenue Actual
|410.78M
|182.22M
|149.68M
|75.98M
