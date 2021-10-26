 Skip to main content

Recap: First Interstate BancSys Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:50pm   Comments
First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Interstate BancSys beat their estimated earnings by 16.22%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,100,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 2.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Interstate BancSys's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.72 0.72 0.78 0.69
EPS Actual 0.69 0.83 0.76 0.76
Revenue Estimate 157.67M 160.29M 167.78M 166.06M
Revenue Actual 154.10M 158.80M 162.30M 167.70M

