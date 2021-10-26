Recap: First Interstate BancSys Q3 Earnings
First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Interstate BancSys beat their estimated earnings by 16.22%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,100,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 2.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Interstate BancSys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.72
|0.78
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.83
|0.76
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|157.67M
|160.29M
|167.78M
|166.06M
|Revenue Actual
|154.10M
|158.80M
|162.30M
|167.70M
