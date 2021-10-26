 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Visa Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:50pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Visa Q4 Earnings

Visa (NYSE:V) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Visa beat their estimated earnings by 5.19%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,458,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Visa's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.34 1.27 1.28 1.10
EPS Actual 1.49 1.38 1.42 1.12
Revenue Estimate 5.85B 5.55B 5.53B 5.00B
Revenue Actual 6.13B 5.73B 5.69B 5.10B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (V)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Big Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
A Preview Of Visa's Earnings
Delano Saporu Sees Opportunity In Visa Ahead Of Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings