Recap: Visa Q4 Earnings
Visa (NYSE:V) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Visa beat their estimated earnings by 5.19%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,458,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Visa's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.34
|1.27
|1.28
|1.10
|EPS Actual
|1.49
|1.38
|1.42
|1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|5.85B
|5.55B
|5.53B
|5.00B
|Revenue Actual
|6.13B
|5.73B
|5.69B
|5.10B
