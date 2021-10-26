Luther Burbank: Q3 Earnings Insights
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Luther Burbank beat their estimated earnings by 20.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8,848,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Luther Burbank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.29
|0.27
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.35
|0.31
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|39.97M
|37.77M
|37.00M
|35.63M
|Revenue Actual
|41.41M
|39.03M
|37.71M
|36.70M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings