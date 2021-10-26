Luther Burbank: Q3 Earnings Insights

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Luther Burbank beat their estimated earnings by 20.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8,848,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Luther Burbank's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.29 0.27 0.21 EPS Actual 0.41 0.35 0.31 0.27 Revenue Estimate 39.97M 37.77M 37.00M 35.63M Revenue Actual 41.41M 39.03M 37.71M 36.70M

