Alphabet: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:41pm   Comments
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alphabet beat their estimated earnings by 19.26%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $18,945,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $8.12, which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alphabet's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 19.14 15.88 15.98 11.21
EPS Actual 27.26 26.29 22.30 16.40
Revenue Estimate 56.03B 51.68B 53.11B 42.88B
Revenue Actual 61.88B 55.31B 56.90B 46.17B

