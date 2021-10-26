Alphabet: Q3 Earnings Insights
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alphabet beat their estimated earnings by 19.26%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $18,945,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $8.12, which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alphabet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|19.14
|15.88
|15.98
|11.21
|EPS Actual
|27.26
|26.29
|22.30
|16.40
|Revenue Estimate
|56.03B
|51.68B
|53.11B
|42.88B
|Revenue Actual
|61.88B
|55.31B
|56.90B
|46.17B
