NBT Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NBT Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 7.5%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,333,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NBT Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.72
|0.69
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.91
|0.85
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|117.28M
|118.74M
|115.20M
|116.14M
|Revenue Actual
|118.49M
|116.09M
|118.22M
|115.67M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings