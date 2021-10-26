Recap: South Plains Financial Q3 Earnings
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
South Plains Financial beat their estimated earnings by 13.89%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,964,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at South Plains Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.68
|0.74
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.82
|0.87
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|52.33M
|50.63M
|56.14M
|53.74M
|Revenue Actual
|51.84M
|56.04M
|56.54M
|62.93M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings