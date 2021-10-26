Recap: South Plains Financial Q3 Earnings

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

South Plains Financial beat their estimated earnings by 13.89%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,964,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at South Plains Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.68 0.74 0.48 EPS Actual 0.74 0.82 0.87 0.92 Revenue Estimate 52.33M 50.63M 56.14M 53.74M Revenue Actual 51.84M 56.04M 56.54M 62.93M

