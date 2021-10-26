Artisan Partners Asset: Q3 Earnings Insights
Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Artisan Partners Asset beat their estimated earnings by 0.76%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $83,900,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Artisan Partners Asset's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.23
|1.11
|1.02
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|1.13
|1.06
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|298.47M
|285.53M
|258.26M
|228.15M
|Revenue Actual
|304.90M
|290.70M
|261.10M
|232.70M
