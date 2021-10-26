 Skip to main content

Artisan Partners Asset: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:58pm   Comments
Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Artisan Partners Asset beat their estimated earnings by 0.76%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $83,900,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Artisan Partners Asset's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.23 1.11 1.02 0.86
EPS Actual 1.28 1.13 1.06 0.90
Revenue Estimate 298.47M 285.53M 258.26M 228.15M
Revenue Actual 304.90M 290.70M 261.10M 232.70M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

