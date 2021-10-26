 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: NCR Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:57pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: NCR Q3 Earnings

NCR (NYSE:NCR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NCR beat their estimated earnings by 7.81%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $312,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 8.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NCR's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.62 0.47 0.62 0.39
EPS Actual 0.62 0.51 0.59 0.54
Revenue Estimate 1.61B 1.54B 1.62B 1.55B
Revenue Actual 1.68B 1.54B 1.63B 1.59B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (NCR)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Missed The Toast IPO? Check Out This Leading Restaurant POS Company Instead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings