Recap: NCR Q3 Earnings

NCR (NYSE:NCR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NCR beat their estimated earnings by 7.81%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $312,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 8.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NCR's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.47 0.62 0.39 EPS Actual 0.62 0.51 0.59 0.54 Revenue Estimate 1.61B 1.54B 1.62B 1.55B Revenue Actual 1.68B 1.54B 1.63B 1.59B

