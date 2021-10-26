Recap: NCR Q3 Earnings
NCR (NYSE:NCR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
NCR beat their estimated earnings by 7.81%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $312,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 8.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NCR's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.47
|0.62
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.51
|0.59
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|1.61B
|1.54B
|1.62B
|1.55B
|Revenue Actual
|1.68B
|1.54B
|1.63B
|1.59B
